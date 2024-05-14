Billy and Mako Vunipola set for Saracens exit

England internationals Billy and Mako Vunipola will leave Saracens at the end of this season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The brothers have proved integral to Saracens’ success on domestic and European stages, in addition to enjoying glittering Test careers.

Number eight Billy has spent 11 years at Saracens since joining from Wasps in 2013.

During his time with the club he has won five Premiership titles and three European crowns – in 194 appearances – and in a statement, Vunipola described playing for Saracens as an “honour”.

He said: “It has been an honour to represent the people and this great club. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life.”

On the international stage, he has represented England 75 times, winning three Six Nations titles – including the Grand Slam in 2016 – and was part of the side that finished second and third respectively in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Earlier this month Vunipola received a formal warning from the Rugby Football Union following his drunken arrest in Majorca in April, but was not sanctioned further by the governing body.

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall, pictured, has hailed the careers of Billy and Mako Vunipola (Richard Sellers/PA)

Speaking about his departure, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall thanked Vunipola for his time at the club.

“To watch Billy develop into a world-class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive team-mate has been a privilege for us all,” McCall said.

“He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club. On the field his intuition and amazing skill-set, combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes, made him a force to be reckoned with.

“Off the field Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players.

“We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure.”

Prop Mako, meanwhile, joined Saracens’ academy in 2011, going on to win five Premiership titles and three European trophies during 229 appearances.

He was selected for three successive British and Irish Lions tours, playing in nine Tests, and won 79 England caps.

McCall added: “Few players change how their position is played. Mako’s all-around skill-set, rugby intelligence and physicality made us – as coaches – rethink what is possible from a loosehead prop.”