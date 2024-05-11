James Anderson confirms his final Test appearance will be this summer

James Anderson has announced July’s first Test against the West Indies at Lord’s will be his final appearance for England.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

But the 41-year-old is set to call time on his Test career after talks with England head coach Brendon McCullum, who wants to modify his side’s seam attack and build towards the future with one eye on the 2025-26 Ashes.

Anderson wrote on Instagram: “Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much.

“But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.”