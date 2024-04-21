Jamie Carragher accuses Nottingham Forest of lacking ‘class’ over PGMOL outburst

Television pundit Jamie Carragher has accused Nottingham Forest of lacking “class” after launching a social media broadside following a controversial Premier League defeat at Everton.

Relegation-threatened Forest were aggrieved not to be awarded three penalties – all against former England defender Ashley Young – as they lost 2-0 at Goodison Park, and later took aim at referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The club described the decisions as “extremely poor” and implied that VAR official Stuart Attwell was a Luton fan – the Hatters are also engaged in a survival fight in a post on its official X, formerly Twitter, account.

Responding to the post, Sky Sports pundit Carragher said: “It tells you where we are with the Premier League now and the clubs. Stuart Attwell and Anthony Taylor have had an horrific day today, awful, and they should be rightly criticised for that and that could have real implications for Nottingham Forest.

“I get the frustration, but that, what I’ve just read there on social media, that’s like a fan in a pub. That is embarrassing from Nottingham Forest. I get the frustration.

“That rubbish that VAR’s a Luton fan – you can’t get involved in that you’ve got to show a little bit of class if you’re a football club.

“I get it, the frustration – the officials had an awful day, terrible – but you can’t get involved in that, that’s nonsense.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville added: “It’s horrendous, the statement by that football club, and it lets the proud history of that club down.

“The inferred cheating, as suggested by a Luton fan being a VAR official, is absolutely ridiculous.”

Forest have enlisted the services of former referee Mark Clattenburg as a consultant analyst to fight their corner after believing they have been on the wrong end of a series of contentious decisions.

Their post read: “Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.

“NFFC will now consider its options.”

However, former Forest forward Stan Collymore was critical of the move, which he fears may be counter-productive.

Collymore tweeted: “Take the high road and keep making representation via club secretary. That’s the accepted 150+ year protocol.

“I GUARANTEE the only thing social media and owner rants will do is create more issues. Take. The. High. Road. It’s. Nottingham. Forest. Not. A. Pub. Team.”