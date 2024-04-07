Sophie Devine hits century as New Zealand chase down England

A Sophie Devine century off the final ball has guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over England in the final game of the ODI series in Hamilton.

Devine, the captain, came to the crease at 90 for three but dug in and anchored her side to a comprehensive victory, finishing with 100 runs off 93 balls.

She finished the game in style, hitting a six to bring up her century and secure her side’s victory.

England took to the crease first but were dealt an early blow as Tamsin Beaumont was caught on the pads by Hannah Row for just three runs.

Maia Bouchier was dismissed just an over later before captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt looked to anchor the innings.

On 82 runs from 17 overs, Sciver-Brunt was caught off Amelia Kerr’s bowling for 27. The captain watched wickets fall around her, with Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt out for one and four runs, respectively.

Knight was the next to go before wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Charlie Dean put together a much-needed partnership, with Jones top-scoring for England with 50 runs.

England finished all out for 194 runs after 46 overs, with Jess Kerr and Hannah Rowe picking up three wickets each.

England looked in the game after removing both New Zealand openers for less than 10 runs before Amelia Kerr and Devine built a strong partnership.

Sophie Ecclestone caught Kerr lbw for 31 runs, but that was the final wicket of the match. Maddy Green scored 38 no alongside Devine to reach England’s total after 39 overs.

England won the series 2-1 after sealing the series on Thursday.

Amy Jones finished with the most runs in the series with 190, while Jess Kerr topped the wickets in the series with seven.