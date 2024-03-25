Shropshire Star
Close

The sporting weekend in pictures

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix.

Published

Gareth Southgate’s England side suffered their first defeat since the World Cup and Max Verstappen did not win the Australian Grand Prix – but Bethany England joined an exclusive Women’s Super League club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Ferrari team celebrate the race win of Carlos Sainz, centre, of Spain and second placed Charles Leclerc
Ferrari celebrated a Carlos Sainz-Charles Leclerc one-two at the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retired for the first time in two years. Sainz had an appendectomy just 16 days ago (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix (Scott Barbour/AP)

Brazil forward Endrick kneels on the turf after scoring
England suffered their first defeat since the World Cup as Brazil’s teenage star Endrick came off the bench to score the winner at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson with Steven Gerrard
Sven-Goran Eriksson, terminally ill with cancer, fulfilled a lifelong dream by managing at Anfield as his guest appearance as Liverpool Legends manager saw the hosts beat their Ajax counterparts 4-2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham's Bethany England scores
Tottenham’s Bethany England became only the second player to score 70 Women’s Super League goals with the winner against Bristol City, her first of an injury-troubled season (Adam Davy/PA)
Chesterfield's Jamie Grimes celebrates with the trophy
Chesterfield’s 3-0 win over Boreham Wood clinched the National League title and secured a return to the EFL after a six-year absence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga dives to score a try
Bath powered into second place on their return to Gallagher Premiership action with a bonus-point 42-24 victory over struggling Sale (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Catalans Dragons’ Tom Davies is tackled
Tom Davies scored a hat-trick in the first 13 minutes as Catalans Dragons thrashed Halifax Panthers 40-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
United States' Ilia Malinin
American skater Ilia Malinin broke the men’s free skate world record at the World Figure Skating Championships with a score of 227.79 to win gold in Montreal, Canada (Christinne Muschi/AP)
Andy Murray
Andy Murray suffered an injury scare as he was beaten by Tomas Machac at the Miami Open (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular