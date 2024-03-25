On this day in 2010: Sir Chris Hoy crowned world champion for 10th time

Sir Chris Hoy was crowned world champion for a 10th time on this day in 2010 as he triumphed in the Keirin at the Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen.

A crash in the first heat threatened to wreck Hoy’s plans, but he managed to regroup to qualify for the final.

Azizulhasni Awang pushed Olympic champion Hoy all the way before the British rider edged home to claim his second medal of the Championships.

Chris Hoy crashed in the first heat but recovered to qualify for the final (Tim Ireland/PA)

Hoy had already clinched bronze in the team sprint at the Ballerup Super Arena, but crashed out in qualifying for the Keirin.

Josiah Ng Onn Lam had blocked Hoy, who went on to fall and take out another rider, which caused the race to stop.

Ng was later disqualified and after Hoy progressed through to the final, the Scot had to bide his time before he gained the lead during the final lap-and-a-half to taste success in his first major global event since his triple Olympic success in 2008.

“I certainly didn’t enjoy being bumped on my backside at the start of my first race – that was a bit out of order,” Hoy said.

“It made me angry but I had to keep my emotions in check because I didn’t want the red mist to descend.

“It’s even more special to be back here again where I won my first world title in 2002.

“I would never have predicted then that I would be coming back here in eight years time, let alone to win a 10th title. I’m delighted.”