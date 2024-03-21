British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu cleared of anti-doping violation

British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation relating to her alleged association with a banned athlete.

A UK Anti-Doping panel dismissed the charge against Ohuruogu, who had been accused of training with her partner, Antonio Infantino, while he serves a three-year ban.

Ohuruogu, who was left out of Britain’s’ bronze medal-winning 4x400m relay team at last year’s World Championships in Budapest due to the investigation, said she felt vindicated by the independent panel’s judgement.

Victoria Ohuruogu won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

She told ITV News: “I take my anti-doping obligations extremely seriously and am pleased that the truth of the matter – which is exactly as I have always maintained – has now been confirmed.

“The allegation, its publication, and the media intrusion has cost me a great deal over the past 16 months – it has affected my personal relationships, cost me the chance to run in what would have been career-defining events (including in a World Championship bronze medal winning team), and caused huge disruption to my preparation and training in an Olympic year.

“It has caused me to doubt whether I can sustain a private life or even be seen with those closest to me without being accused of breaking the rules. None of that can be undone by the fact that I have now been fully exonerated.

“I’m now eager to put this firmly behind me, get my head down, and train hard for the outdoor season and – hopefully – the Olympics. The GB team is very strong, and I hope to be able to contribute to its continued success.”

Ohuruogu won a 4x400m relay bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and has also won World Indoor and European relay bronze medals, plus 400m silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a statement, UK Anti-Doping said: “The outcome of this case would not ordinarily be publicly disclosed, in accordance with the applicable confidentiality rules to which UKAD is subject.

“However, at Ms Ohuruogu’s request and with her consent, UKAD is confirming the outcome of the charge against her, to put an end to any further speculation regarding Ms Ohuruogu’s eligibility to participate in sport.”