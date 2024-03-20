Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube added to GB sailing team for Paris Olympics

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube will be intent on extending a proud tradition after being confirmed as the latest additions to the British sailing team for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Heathcote and Grube will compete in the 470 class, which is making its debut as a mixed event having recently been the domain of three-time Olympic medallist Hannah Mills.

Mills teamed up with Saskia Clark to win silver and gold in the women’s category in 2012 and 2016 respectively before joining Eilidh McIntyre to retain her Olympic crown in 2020.

Heathcote, who will be the youngest sailor in the British team at the age of 22, said: “It gives me goosebumps knowing that I’m going to be a part of the biggest sporting spectacle on earth.

“The Olympics has always been the goal and the thing I project my inspiration and motivation towards, so selection is a box ticked on the way there.”

Grube, 39, will make his third appearance at the Games having previously competed in both 2016 and 2020 alongside Luke Patience.

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube won silver at this year’s World Championship (Bernardi Bibiloni/Handout)

Aside from Mills’ trio of successes, Team GB have also won four silver medals in the now-defunct men’s category since the 470 class was introduced to the Olympics in 1988.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “Following their fantastic silver at the recent World Championships I am delighted to welcome Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube to Team GB for Paris 2024.”

The selection of Heathcote and Grube takes the size of the British sailing team for Paris to 13, with the inaugural men’s kite category still to be added.