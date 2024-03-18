Dame Laura Kenny announces her retirement from cycling

Dame Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete, has announced her cycling retirement.

The 31-year-old has won five Olympic gold medals in her decorated career and had been expected to compete at the Paris Games this summer, but she told the BBC it was time to stop.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Kenny said: “I always knew deep down I would know when was the right time. I have had an absolute blast but now is the time for me to hang that bike up.”

Kenny and her husband, Sir Jason Kenny – Britain’s most decorated Olympian – last year welcomed a second son to their family and she said spending time at home was proving more and more alluring to her.

“It’s been in my head a little while, the sacrifices of leaving the children and your family at home is really quite big and it really is a big decision to make,” she added.

“More and more, I was struggling to do that. More people asking me what races was I doing, what training camps was I going on – I didn’t want to go ultimately and that’s what it came down to.

“I knew the minute I was getting those feelings. Once I said to Jase, ‘I don’t think I want to ride a bike anymore’, I started to feel relief.”