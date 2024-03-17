Rangers match at Dundee postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

Dundee’s home game against Rangers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch which means Celtic go into the international break top of the cinch Premiership.

The reigning champions had put pressure on Phillipe Clement’s side with a 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday to go one point clear.

There was a 9.15am pitch inspection on Sunday morning ahead of the scheduled noon kick-off at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, with a second inspection by match referee Don Robertson taking place an hour later.

Referee Don Robertson speaks to officials and Rangers manager Philippe Clement before postponing the cinch Premiership match (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And Dundee released a statement at 10.28am on their X account which read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”

Rangers said the club would “make further comment in due course” in a brief statement acknowledging the postponement.

Rangers have nine fixtures remaining while Celtic have eight, with two Old Firm games still to be played out.

The Gers return to action with a home game against Hibernian on March 30, the same day Dundee travel to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Dundee managing director John Nelms told Sky Sports News: “The ball is rolling. We have had guys out here since 5am and we have done everything we could do to get this pitch in place.

“We have two small spots where the ball is not bouncing as we speak. The rest of the pitch is fine.

“They’ve said they don’t think we’re going to be able to get it playable before 1200.”