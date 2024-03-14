Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior urges UEFA to punish Atletico over racist chants

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has called on UEFA to issue sanctions over racist chants about him by Atletico Madrid fans.

The Brazil forward was the target of chants by Atletico fans prior to their Champions League last 16 match against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

He replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the chanting and wrote: “I hope you have already thought about their punishment @ChampionsLeague

@UEFA.

“It’s a sad reality that even happens in games where I’m not present!”

UEFA has not commented on the matter at this stage. Official reports from the match will be received and reviewed on Thursday, before any decision is taken regarding disciplinary action.