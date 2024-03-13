On this day in 2010: Jessica Ennis celebrates world pentathlon gold in Doha

Jessica Ennis became the first British woman to win indoor and outdoor world titles in athletics by taking pentathlon gold in Doha 14 years ago.

After triumphing at the 2009 World Championships outdoors seven months earlier, all eyes were on her as she attempted to back it up at the World Indoor Championships in Qatar.

The result was a new British, Commonwealth and championship record score of 4,937 points to finish above rivals Nataliya Dobrynska, Hyleas Fountain and Tatyana Chernova.

Jessica Ennis added indoor gold to the outdoor world title she won in 2009 (John Giles/PA)

Ennis, who changed her surname to Ennis-Hill after marrying Andy Hill in 2013, won the 60 metres hurdles and high jump and took second place in the long jump and 800m to clinch a memorable victory.

The then 24-year-old, whose preparations had been disrupted by a foot injury, said: “I feel great to beat the three medallists from (the) Beijing (Olympics in 2008). It’s very special to win here and break the championship record.

“I had a great year in 2009 so everyone was expecting me to win.”

The Sheffield athlete finished second at the outdoor World Championships the following year but was promoted to first in 2016 after Chernova was disqualified for doping.

Jessica Ennis celebrates winning gold at London 2012 (Martin Rickett/PA)

She then became one of the faces of London 2012 by winning Olympic gold on home soil.

She gave birth to son Reggie in 2014 but returned to the sport the following year and regained the world title before adding Olympic silver in Rio in 2016.

Ennis-Hill announced her retirement in October 2016 and was made a Dame in the 2017 New Year Honours.