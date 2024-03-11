Rodri insists Man City are relishing challenge for fourth straight league title

Midfielder Rodri insists Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to win at least nine of their remaining 10 matches to lift a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League.

The 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place, albeit only a point behind Arsenal who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool.

City face Arsenal next at home at the end of the month, followed by potentially-tricky tests against Aston Villa and Tottenham – also at the Etihad – but as the draw at Anfield was only the second time they have dropped points in the league since mid-December, the Spain international is confident they can put together another winning run.

“We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season,” he said.

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”

Rodri accepted they were not at their best against Liverpool despite taking the lead through John Stones and having the better of the first half.

Liverpool bounced back after the break and following Alex Mac Allister’s equalising penalty, it was the hosts who looked more likely to win.

“An incredible game. We started really well in terms of chances and dominance and I think it was quite good. The second half was their half,” added the City midfielder.

“Of course with the crowd and the way they played and pressed, we weren’t clinical enough to find the spaces.

“We made a few mistakes but with the high press it is difficult, you are not precise with the ball and that’s what happened in terms of the penalty.

“It was a mistake, but at the end we competed. It wasn’t our best performance, but it wasn’t a bad point here.

“They are fighting for the Premier League like us and we got a point. It means a lot.

“We are there in the fight and this club is about the mentality of the team. Sometimes when we don’t play well, (it’s important) we don’t lose.

“Sometimes it is the opposite and we are the team who has to defend a little bit more. We didn’t create many chances and it is what it is, we have to adapt sometimes.

“We wanted three points, but in the final analysis it is fair.”