DRS disaster: A closer look as England use up all three reviews in 13 balls

England endured a DRS howler amid a batting collapse in the fifth Test against India, using up all three reviews in the space of 13 balls in Dharamsala.

Here, the PA news agency pulls out what went down in the picture perfect setting of the HPCA Stadium in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Jonny Bairstow – caught Dhruv Jurel, bowled Kuldeep Yadav

India celebrate after Jonny Bairstow fell for 29 (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

In his 100th Test, Bairstow was purposeful and perhaps slightly erratic as he thumped two sixes and was dropped on 21. He was out for 29 off 18 balls after misreading Kuldeep Yadav’s googly, overbalancing slightly, and getting a faint edge through to wicketkeeper Jurel, who celebrated animatedly. Bairstow might not have detected the edge as he sent the decision upstairs but there was no fooling UltraEdge.

Joe Root – lbw Ravindra Jadeja

Root had moved inauspiciously to 26 but had to trudge back to the pavilion five balls after Bairstow’s departure. Beaten on the inside edge and rapped on the front pad by slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, Root seemed bemused when the umpire’s finger went up. Electing to bring technology into play might have been more in hope than expectation and because Root is England’s premier batter. But there was no bat involved and HawkEye predicted Jadeja’s delivery would have gone on to clatter leg stump.

Ben Stokes – lbw Kuldeep Yadav

The England captain’s returns with the bat have been dwindling and he has seemed a bit hesitant against left-arm spinners Jadeja and Kuldeep recently. Going back to one he maybe should have gone forward to, Stokes was trapped in front of the stumps and foxed by another Kuldeep wrong’un. Stokes may have been persuaded into a review because of his status but given how far back in his crease he was, it seemed misguided and the delivery would have crashed into middle stump. Stokes departed for a six-ball duck.