The sporting weekend in pictures

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat neighbours Manchester United but Darwin Nunez’s last-minute strike at Nottingham Forest kept Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off in 2023 with victory in Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain and there were British medals in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Marcus Rashford’s stunning strike gave Manchester United an early derby lead… (Mike Egerton/PA)

…but Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win that leaves them a point behind leaders Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool remained top thanks to Darwin Nunez’s controversial goal deep into stoppage time in their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest (Rui Vieira/AP)

Josh Kerr celebrates winning the men’s 3,000 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Molly Caudery added another gold for Great Britain in the women’s pole vault (Martin Rickett/PA)

Home favourite Jemma Reekie took 800 metres silver on the final night of action for her first global medal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Arsenal sold out the Emirates Stadium for the second time running as they beat north London rivals Tottenham in the Women’s Super League (Adam Davy/PA)

Catarina Macario marked her first match since June 2022 with a debut goal for Chelsea in the 4-0 win at Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Christian Horner and his wife Geri put on a united front at the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen eased to victory on the track (David Davies/PA)

Celtic could not take advantage of Rangers’ slip-up against Motherwell as Yang Hyun-jun saw red in the Hoops’ 2-0 defeat at Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jude Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia (Jose Breton/AP)

Travis Head takes a catch in Australia’s 172-run Test victory over New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

St Helens continued their strong start to the Super League season with a 12-4 victory over Leigh Leopards (Richard Sellers/PA)

LeBron James became the first player to score 40,000 NBA points, but could not help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets (Yannick Peterhans/AP)