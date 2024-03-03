‘Collective’ global tour is inevitable and best for golf – Keith Pelley

Outgoing DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says unification between between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is “inevitable”, even if it takes 10 years.

Golf’s civil war has rumbled on for two years since LIV, the big-money Saudi breakaway venture, began tempting a host of top names with lavish paydays.

“Whether it be in six months, a year, two years or 10 years, I think people are coming to the realisation that a collective product is in the best interest of global golf,” Pelley told the Sunday Times.

“It is the only way growth and prize funds continue at this level. It is inevitable.”

Rory McIlroy wants golf to go global (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rory McIlroy said recently he fears golf will remain “fractured forever” unless the opportunity to create a more global game is embraced.

The four-time major winner, initially an outspoken critic of LIV, has suggested a world tour incorporating “corporate America” and Saudi Arabian investment, but one which also elevates historic national Opens in the likes of Australia and South Africa.

“I’m very much aligned with Rory,” added Pelley.

“Rory is the player I have leant on the most, going back to the beginning. You need people who aren’t afraid to say what they really think.”