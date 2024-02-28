Mel Reid named among four Europe vice-captains for Solheim Cup

European captain Suzann Pettersen has named four vice-captains for the 2024 Solheim Cup, which sees England’s Mel Reid join the backroom team.

Dame Laura Davies, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Norwegian Caroline Martens were all part of the set-up for last year’s clash against the United States in Andalusia, which saw Europe retain the trophy after a thrilling 14-14 tie.

Reid was previously a vice-captain in 2019 and made four appearances as a player for Europe, winning seven-and-a-half points.

Pettersen feels she has pulled together a strong support group for when Europe face the US again at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia from September 13 to 15.

“With just over six months to go until the competition, I am thrilled to be able to name my backroom team for the 2024 Solheim Cup,” said Pettersen.

“After last year’s success, why change a winning team? I am excited to be able to have the same team by my side, but also with the great addition of Mel.

Team Europe will be out to retain the trophy when they travel to the United States (John Walton/PA)

“It was a very natural choice for me and the rest of the team to bring Mel in alongside us in a vice-captaincy role. She has an immense passion and head for the Solheim Cup.

“She has the experience both from her time as a player and also being a vice-captain during the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. She is all over this task and we’re excited for her to join us.”

Reid, a six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, is relishing the challenges ahead.

Mel Reid made four appearances in the Solheim Cup as a player (Steven Paston/PA)

“Everyone knows how much the Solheim Cup means to me and how much I love being part of it and Team Europe. It brings out passion and shows the best of what golf has to offer,” the 36-year-old said.

“Being a vice-captain back in 2019 gave me a different perspective and it made me hungrier to be on the Solheim Cup team in 2021. It was what I needed at the time, and it was a huge honour to do that.

“What the team did in Spain last year was amazing and I am excited to be able to join Suzann, Caroline, Laura and Anna on this journey as we prepare to go for more history at the 2024 Solheim Cup in the US.”