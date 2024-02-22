Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault

Former Brazil and Barcelona player Dani Alves has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison by a Spanish court for sexual assault.

The 40-year-old former right-back was found guilty of assaulting a woman in the bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2022 and has been in custody since being arrested for the offence in January 2023.

Alves, who must also pay his victim 150,000 euros (£128,000) in compensation and their court costs, has the right to appeal against his sentence.

Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona (Alberto Estevez/AP)

A statement from the Audiencia de Barcelona on Thursday read: “The Court of Barcelona has condemned footballer Dani Alves to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault.

“The victim must also receive 150,000 euros and have their legal costs paid.

“The sentence takes into consideration that it has been proven the victim did not consent and that there is evidence in addition to their testimony that proves the offence.”

Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison (Mike Egerton/PA)

During the trial, which ended on February 7, Alves denied any wrongdoing and claimed the encounter was consensual. He can appeal to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia but must remain in custody following Thursday’s verdict, the court said.

It was determined by the court that alcohol intoxication had no legal relevance in regards to the “cognitive faculties of the accused” when defence lawyers for Alves offered his state of drunkenness at the nightclub in mitigation.

Alves made over 400 appearances for Barcelona – with whom he won the Champions League three times across two spells – before moving on to Juventus, Paris St Germain and Sao Paulo. He earned 126 caps for Brazil and featured in three World Cup squads.