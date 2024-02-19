Oliver Glasner appointed Crystal Palace manager after Roy Hodgson stands down

Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as manager having announced earlier on Monday that Roy Hodgson had stepped down from the role.

Glasner, 49, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, has agreed a two-year deal with the Premier Leaguer club.

A Palace statement read: “Crystal Palace F.C. are pleased to confirm the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager.

“The 49-year-old Austrian has signed a deal to become the Eagles’ boss until the end of the 2025/2026 season.”

Palace announced Hodgson’s departure just hours before their league game against Everton and said that the 76-year-old, who was hospitalised after falling ill during a training session on Thursday, was “out of hospital and doing well”.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”