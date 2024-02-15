Palace cancel press conference after Roy Hodgson is taken ill during training

Crystal Palace cancelled a press conference to preview Monday’s Premier League game against Everton after under-pressure manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill during training.

The 76-year-old former England boss was due to speak at 1.30pm on Thursday but members of the media waiting outside the club’s New Beckenham training ground were informed the briefing would not take place.

According to reports, Palace are set to sack Hodgson, with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner a strong favourite to take the job.

An update from the club read: “Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session.”