One person dead and over 20 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade

One person has died and more than 20 others have been injured after shots were fired near the scene of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

A video on social media showed armed officers rush into Union Station on a day supporters gathered near the building at the end of the parade route to celebrate Sunday’s victory with the team’s players and staff.

The Kansas City Police Department said at least 22 people suffered gunshot wounds, including the fatally injured victim, and confirmed three people had been taken into custody.

Police cordon off the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Kansas City Police Department chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference: “At the conclusion of the Chiefs’ rally today, there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station.

“Immediately, officers responded to the area, took two people into custody and also immediately rendered life-sustaining aid to those victims.”

At a later briefing, she added: “We have confirmed there is one deceased person. Our gunshot total has went up to 22.

“Right now, we’re still working on the total number of victims. This is still an active investigation.

“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident.

“Our investigators are working with all of the surviving victims to connect them with loved ones. We are also working to identify our deceased victim so we can notify their family as soon as possible.”

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed their players, coaches and staff were all safe and accounted for.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Law enforcement officers arrive at the scene after a shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ parade (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Kansas City players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill posted: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Offensive lineman Trey Smith thanked first responders, adding: “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

A statement from the NFL read: “We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

Earlier, the city had been in party mode as Super Bowl MVP Mahomes and team-mate Travis Kelce took centre stage on a platform near Union Station.

Mahomes had told a cheering crowd the Chiefs were going for a “three-peat” next season while Kelce led the supporters in some chanting.