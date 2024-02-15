Cole Palmer expects ‘weird feeling’ when he returns to Etihad as Chelsea player

Cole Palmer admits it will be “weird” going back to Manchester City on Saturday as a Chelsea player.

Palmer makes a first return to the Etihad Stadium since moving to west London in a surprise switch at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old cost Chelsea an initial £40million with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons, but the deal has proved value for money as Palmer tops the Blues’ scoring charts with 12 goals.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (left) celebrates scoring against former club Manchester City in a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November (John Walton/PA)

“I have been surprised by how well it’s gone here so quickly, but I always back myself to succeed,” Palmer told the club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to going back to the Etihad. It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I’m looking forward to it and the team’s looking forward to it.

“I’m very excited to be honest, even though it will be strange.

“Obviously I played against them at Stamford Bridge, but I think going back to the Etihad will be even stranger.”

Cole Palmer was used to picking up silverware during his time at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

The two teams produced a remarkable 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November when Palmer equalised from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ten of Palmer’s Chelsea goals have come in the Premier League and his form has catapulted him into contention for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

“When I made the decision to come down here with my family it was a really tough decision to leave,” said Palmer, who joined City at the age of eight and began the season by scoring for them in the Community Shield and Super Cup final.

“But I felt like I was ready to play week in, week out and showcase my ability.

“So thank you to the club and everyone who has supported me.

“It’s down to the manager (Mauricio Pochettino) giving me the freedom, the club giving me the opportunity and the lads, who have been great with me since I came in.

“I’ve settled fast so I’m enjoying it here.”

Chelsea have had an inconsistent season under Pochettino and are currently 10th in the Premier League, 20 points behind leaders Liverpool and 18 adrift of City.

Cole Palmer (left) has praised Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino for “helping us all every day” (Adam Davy/PA)

But successive 3-1 wins at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, the former coming in the FA Cup, have ensured that Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola’s English, European and FIFA World Club champions with growing confidence.

Palmer said: “The manager helps us all every day. Little conversations telling us what to do.

“We have meetings and he believes in us and we believe in ourselves.

“Everyone’s going to talk when you’re not doing well, but we just need to try and block it out and focus on ourselves.”