England spinner Jack Leach to miss rest of India tour with a knee injury

Jack Leach has been ruled out of the rest of England’s Test tour of India with a left knee injury.

The 32-year-old picked up the injury during England’s first Test victory in Hyderabad, where he was forced to play a restricted role and subsequently missed the second Test in Vizag.

His absence saw Somerset team-mate Shoaib Bashir come into the side, where he picked up four wickets on his international debut.

Bashir was joined by Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley in England’s spin attack, with the trio only holding three caps between them going into the second Test.

The series resumes in Rajkot on Thursday tied at 1-1 following India’s 106-run victory in Vizag.

England will not be calling up a replacement and Leach will now return home.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday.

“Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.”