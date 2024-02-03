Ronwen Williams saves four penalties as South Africa beat Cape Verde in shootout

Ronwen Williams made four saves as South Africa beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Saturday.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper also made a stunning stop at the end of normal time as the last-eight clash in Yamoussoukro ended goalless.

It was his fourth successive clean sheet in the tournament.

Cape Verde created the most chances throughout the game but were unable to make the most of their opportunities and South Africa, the 1996 champions, will now play Nigeria for a place in the final.

The first half was a cagey affair with neither goalkeeper seriously tested.

Kevin Pina had an opportunity for Cape Verde but headed well wide at the back post before South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena lashed a long-range shot straight at Vozinha.

A chance opened up for Themba Zwane after South Africa snatched possession and broke forward but he scuffed his shot wide.

Pina again missed the target at the other end after skipping around two challenges and Ryan Mendes also had an effort blocked after weaving through the area.

Cape Verde had the first chance of the second half when Joao Paulo volleyed wide but South Africa had an opportunity when Khuliso Mudau shot at Vozinha.

Garry Rodrigues could have given Cape Verde the lead when he got behind the defence just before the hour but he failed to get any power on his attempt to curl a shot around Williams.

Cape Verde stepped up the pressure and Rodrigues had an effort deflected for a corner and a Rocha shot was blocked before Jovane Cobral fired over.

Gilson Benchimol almost won it for Cape Verde in the second minute of stoppage time after racing onto a Logan Costa ball but Williams did brilliantly to palm his powerful effort onto the bar.

Extra time began with South Africa in the ascendancy but Vozinha came to Cape Verde’s rescue with two superb saves in quick succession from substitute Mihlali Mayambela and Mokoena.

Benchimol spurned another chance but neither side looked threatening in the second additional period and penalties became inevitable.

South Africa seized the early initiative in the shoot-out as Williams saved the first two spot-kicks from former Manchester United forward Bebe and Willy Semedo.

Zakhele Lepasa’s failure to hit the target gave Cape Verde hope but Williams then kept out Laros Duarte’s effort.

Vozinha saved from Aubrey Modiba in response and Bryan Teixeira finally registered for Cape Verde but Mothobi Mvala put South Africa on the brink and Williams completed the job by saving from Patrick Andrade.