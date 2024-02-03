Mikel Arteta admits to learning a lot from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed he has taken “a lot of things” from Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Liverpool but admits the next step has to be emulating his trophy success.

Klopp and Arteta will come head to head at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with the table-topping visitors able to move eight points clear of their hosts with a win.

The German has already announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season having taken over in 2015.

During that time he has guided the Reds to a Premier League title, Champions League glory and both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (centre) exchanges words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Anfield in 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal sat top of the table for 248 days last season before being usurped by Manchester City but realistically they need to beat Liverpool on Sunday to maintain a chance of pipping both clubs to the trophy this season.

As he prepares for what could be their final meeting in the dugout, Arteta – who has form for rowing with Klopp on the touchline – explained what he has taken from his success in England.

“A lot of things. Especially the identity that his team has, the identity that the club has,” he said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down in the summer. (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It is very clear. He is someone who is so determined to make sure that stamp is put in across the club.

“The team has very clear intentions and behaviours, regardless of where (each player) plays. I love that about what he has done at Liverpool.”

Arteta also believes the next step for the team he is building at Arsenal is to win major trophies on a regular basis – like Klopp’s Liverpool – having already achieved his first aims in north London.

“The first intention was to make our people proud. Proud of the club, proud of the team and how we represent our club – and to be with our ambitions, and enjoy,” added the Spaniard.

“I think we have given them these two things in the last few years, probably more than was expected.

“But the demands are bigger – and have to be bigger. Now that has to be to win big trophies – and win major trophies consistently and be at the very top.

“In order to do that, everyone has to have the same intention. It just doesn’t happen if you don’t demand of each other in this way.

“That’s the next step. Liverpool have done it, we haven’t.”