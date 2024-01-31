Man Utd players have to be disciplined on and off the pitch – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says his players have to be disciplined on and off the pitch as the Manchester United boss looks to move on from Marcus Rashford’s reported Belfast escapades.

The 26-year-old has been far from his best this season, scoring just four goals, and his decision-making off the field has brought further scrutiny and criticism.

Ten Hag called Rashford’s decision to go to a nightclub party after October’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City “unacceptable” and stories emerged in recent days of more late-night exploits.

Rashford is reported to have gone out in Belfast last Thursday night until 3am, before reporting ill the following day and going on to miss Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport.

United later said in a statement that “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions” and that the “internal disciplinary matter” is closed – something Ten Hag referred back to ahead of Thursday’s match against Wolves.

“So, he has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter – case closed,” the Red Devils boss said, before repeating “case closed” when asked a follow-up.