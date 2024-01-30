Manchester City set to welcome back fit-again Erling Haaland for Burnley game

Erling Haaland is set to return for Manchester City as the champions host struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The prolific Norway striker has been out of action for almost two months with a foot injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “Apparently he will be (available to be) selected. For the first time he is back.”

Haaland’s absence has been his first significant lay-off since joining City.

The 23-year-old scored 52 goals last season in a remarkable first campaign with the club and had already netted 19 for the club this term when he sustained the injury in early December.

He returned to training earlier this month and is now at least likely to be included in the matchday squad to face the Clarets.

Guardiola said: “When we have all the squad, we are stronger, definitely and Erling is an important player for us, definitely.

“He has been two months out, it is a long time, but he feels good. We have to train this afternoon but apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us.”

Guardiola made clear that he would not be stripping Kyle Walker of the captaincy following revelations about the England defender’s private live.

Walker was nominated as skipper earlier this season following a vote by the squad.

Kyle Walker will remain Manchester City captain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked if the 33-year-old would retain the armband, Guardiola said: “Absolutely because it’s a decision for the team and not mine.”

Guardiola refused to speak further about any matters concerning Walker.

“I’m not going to talk about that, not at all,” he said. “I support him and (wife) Annie and his family and I don’t talk one word about personal issues of my players.”

The recent decision of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to stand down at the end of the season has brought focus on Guardiola’s own position.

Klopp has cited a need for a break from the game but Guardiola, who took over at City in 2016, insists he has no such thoughts at the moment.

“I have everything that a manager could dream of,” the Spaniard said. “The hierarchy support me and always have.

“We’ve changed a lot of players in seven years but all of them have been incredibly supportive. It’s a a good environment.

“I have everything. I still feel good. One day it is going to finish but I don’t think about that right now.”

He faces one of his old players on Wednesday in Vincent Kompany, the title-winning former City captain who is now Burnley manager.

Burnley have found the going tough since returning to the top flight but Guardiola is not expecting a straightforward contest.

He said: “I have a lot of respect for Vinny. I know what he’s trying to do.

“Sometimes the results are good or bad but the team is alive. The results are tight so we have to prepare as well as possible.”