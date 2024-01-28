Play suspended after trouble in stands during West Brom v Wolves FA Cup tie

Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands during West Brom’s FA Cup derby against Wolves at The Hawthorns.

The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead over their Black Country rivals in the 78th minute.

Police and security needed to rush to a corner of the ground supposedly holding home fans as the disturbance developed, while the players were ushered off the pitch.

There appeared to be a lot of pushing and shoving in the stand.

Police officers attempt to control fans during West Brom’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/FA).

Some West Brom players were concerned for family members seated nearby and went into the stand to remove their children.

Referee Thomas Bramall eventually took the players from both teams back to the dressing rooms.

There had earlier been pockets of trouble in other parts of the ground.

Flares were thrown in the away section after Wolves opened the scoring in the first half and objects were also thrown at Wolves’ Tommy Doyle as he prepared to take a corner.

Play eventually resumed after a delay of over half an hour with just over 12 minutes of the game remaining.