Madrid to join Formula One calendar from 2026 for first time since 1981

Formula One has announced Madrid will join the calendar from 2026, with the Spanish capital set to host its first race in 45 years.

The upcoming season will see a record 24 grands prix take place as the sport continues to grow in new markets, attracting more interest from prospective venues.

The PA news agency understands Madrid winning a contract to stage a race does not mean Barcelona – which has hosted F1 since 1991 at the Circuit de Catalunya – will drop off the calendar, although their contract does expire at the same time.

Madrid last held an F1 grand prix in 1981 at Jarama – a race won by the Ferrari of Gilles Villeneuve.