Bolton fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match against Cheltenham

The Bolton supporter who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in Saturday’s abandoned League One clash with Cheltenham has died, the Lancashire club have announced.

Referee Sunny Singh Gill took the players off the field just after 3.30pm as medical staff went to help the supporter, and the match was officially abandoned 30 minutes later.

Bolton have now revealed that 71-year-old Iain Purslow, a lifelong Wanderers fan, was treated at the stadium before he was taken to a hospital where he died.

A statement posted to the club’s official website read: “Bolton Wanderers are deeply saddened to confirm that the supporter taken ill at yesterday afternoon’s home fixture against Cheltenham Town has passed away.

“Lifelong fan Iain Purslow suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the first half of the game.

“The 71-year-old was given sustained CPR treatment by medical staff and paramedics at the stadium before being taken to hospital where he tragically died.

“Iain, who lives in Oldham, was at the game supporting the Whites with his son Stuart.

“Club Chaplain Phil Mason remained with family members later in the day and the Club will continue to offer the family all the support and care they can – as well as looking to offer support to anyone else impacted by this distressing incident.

Players were removed from the pitch after the match was abandoned (Richard Sellers/PA)

“The thoughts of everyone connected to Bolton Wanderers are with Iain’s family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“Wanderers would also like to thank all those supporters and medical staff who provided assistance, and for the co-operation and understanding of everyone inside the stadium, including our visitors from Cheltenham, on Saturday.”

Tributes to Mr Purslow are planned for Wanderers Tuesday night FA Cup third-round replay at home to Luton, while the Cheltenham League One fixture will be arranged “in due course.”

A Cheltenham statement read: “Cheltenham Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the supporter who was taken ill at yesterday’s away fixture against Bolton Wanderers.

“The thoughts of everyone at Cheltenham Town are with Iain’s family, loved ones and the Bolton Wanderers community at this deeply sad time.

“The club would also like to thank the travelling supporters at the game for their co-operation and understanding following the distressing incident.”