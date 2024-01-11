Colin Graves invited to appear at select committee amid likely Yorkshire return

Colin Graves has been invited to appear before a parliamentary select committee after he edged closer to a controversial return to Yorkshire, with its chair raising concerns his comeback could “undermine progress” made in tackling racism.

The club’s board announced late on Wednesday night that it had agreed to recommend a loan offer from Graves, which if ratified by Yorkshire members would mean him returning to the county he served as chair between 2012 and 2015.

Graves’ first spell at the county overlapped with a period where the club have since admitted failing to address the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language, an issue which truly came to light after former player Azeem Rafiq spoke out in the summer of 2020.

CMS committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage has raised concerns about Colin Graves’ expected return to Yorkshire (PA Media)

Rafiq gave harrowing evidence about his experience to the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee in November 2021, and a committee spokesperson has confirmed to the PA news agency that Graves has already been invited to appear before it.

Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage also said in a statement: “The disgraceful treatment of Azeem Rafiq by Yorkshire CCC was the tip of the iceberg, with racism, classism, sexism and misogyny found to be entrenched across the sport.

“The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s report last year offered a turning point for English cricket, which the ECB appears to be taking.

“The return of Colin Graves to Yorkshire and to English cricket risks undermining what progress has been made so far.

“If the club is serious about rebuilding its reputation as well as its finances, then there needs to be a commitment from Mr Graves and the club to fully respecting the findings of the ICEC and taking action on them.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be watching closely as this deal progresses, so that the terrible past of Yorkshire CCC does not repeat itself.”

Graves said last June that no allegations of racism were ever raised to him, but added that there was “a lot of banter” that went on, comments which were criticised at the time by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB has not yet commented, while a statement from Graves is expected later on Thursday. Graves’ representatives have not commented directly either regarding the invitation to appear before the CMS committee.

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, has also expressed concern regarding Graves’ impending return.

“Mr Graves’ return to Yorkshire Cricket Club could undermine the work done over the past few years to address discrimination and racism.

“I’ve raised my concerns directly with the club, but this is ultimately a decision for Yorkshire’s members.

“If Mr Graves is to return, it’s vital that he acknowledges the mistakes of the past and ensures the good progress the club has made on equality, diversity and inclusion continues.”

Rafiq responded to Yorkshire’s announcement on Wednesday night by posting on X, formerly Twitter: “No longer my club.”

The post concluded with a broken heart emoji.