Shropshire Star
Close

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best action in images.

Published
Arsenal v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Emirates Stadium

Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup third round and Newcastle claimed north east bragging rights when they won against rivals Sunderland 3-0.

Coco Gauff beat Elina Svitolina in the Auckland Classic final to retain her title and Patrick Bamford scored a memorable strike, helping Leeds to a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Emirates Stadium
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored their second of the game at Arsenal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
New Zealand Tennis
Coco Gauff beat Elena Svitolina in Auckland (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Peterborough United v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Weston Homes Stadium
Patrick Bamford scored from long-range (Joe Giddens/PA)
Naas Races – Sunday January 7th
Naas races was disrupted by fog (Niall Carson/PA)
Chelsea v Preston North End – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea beat Preston 4-0 at Stamford Bridge (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The Sentry Golf
Chris Kirk impressed at The Sentry (AP Photo/Matt York)
Maidstone United v Stevenage – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Gallagher Stadium
Maidstone beat League One Stevenage in the FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sunderland v Newcastle United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Stadium of Light
Newcastle claimed their first win over Sunderland since 2011 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular