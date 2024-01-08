On this day in 2018: Andy Murray undergoes first major hip surgery

Andy Murray underwent major hip surgery on this day in 2018.

The three-time major champion surprised the tennis world by announcing he had gone under the knife in a bid to eradicate worsening hip concerns.

The British star declared the surgery a success at the time and targeted a return to tennis’ very pinnacle.

“I’m very optimistic because, having spoken to the surgeon, he was very happy about how it went,” Murray said.

“He felt my hip will be feeling better than it did a year ago.

“I was still doing fine a year ago, ranked number one in the world.”

Leading hip surgeon John O’Donnell’s confidence in Murray’s recovery would ultimately not materialise in the craved manner, however.

Murray has continued his career but not gone beyond the third round of a grand slam (Steven Paston/PA)

The two-time Olympic champion was able to make a full playing return, but did not overcome the hip problem in the desired fashion.

Murray in fact all but admitted his retirement in a tearful press conference in January 2019, having been forced to accept his ongoing debilitating and painful hip situation. A premature tribute montage was played on court at the Australian Open before he ultimately underwent a second surgery later that month.

That hip resurfacing procedure allowed him to return to the tour, winning the 2019 European Open in Antwerp and reaching three further ATP finals and the top 50 in the world rankings, though the last time he went beyond the third round at a grand slam was in 2017.