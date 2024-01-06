Tyrell Hatton surprised by dazzling 62 after December break

Tyrell Hatton hit 10 birdies and an eagle as he shot a 62 to move into second place on day two of The Sentry in Hawaii.

Hatton had the best round of the day 62, moving to 15-under-par alongside Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im, one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler.

Collin Morikawa and Norway’s Viktor Hovland are among a bunch of players on 14-under-par after they both shot 67.

Hatton said: “Maybe a surprise to do it in the second round back to start the year, after how long I’ve had off.”

“I wouldn’t say I looked after myself in the December period — maybe that played a small part. Yeah, so the body hasn’t been moving well.

“I’m sure if you had seen some of the flight tracers of some of my tee shots, you would be disgusted.”

Fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick moved to within three of the lead with a 64.

World number one Scheffler also shot 64 with eight birdies and an eagle.