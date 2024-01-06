It’s my time to shine – Judd Trump relishing Masters defence at Alexandra Palace

Judd Trump has called on the Alexandra Palace crowd to continue to bring the noise as he prepares to kick off the defence of his Masters title against Kyren Wilson at the famous venue.

Less than a week after 16-year-old Luke Littler brought the famous old house down with his performances in the PDC World Darts Championships, 16 of the world’s best snooker stars are set to converge on the arena.

And while the usual protocols will be in place, Trump hopes the unique atmosphere generated at the tournament will help him lift the title – regarded as his sport’s third ‘major’ – for the third time.

Judd Trump reeled off three straight ranking titles earlier this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It has grown into my favourite event,” Trump told WST. “I enjoy the atmosphere, it is completely different to any other tournament.

“It is more like a rowdy football game with a lot more passion. When everyone is clapping and cheering, then it relaxes me. I feel like I belong there and at that point it is my time to shine”.

Trump is the player of the season so far having reeled off three straight wins towards the end of last year, but after being dumped out of the UK semi-finals by Ding Junhui he knows he is yet to fully realise his potential on the biggest stage.

Last year’s Masters final win over Mark Williams served as a timely reminder that he has what it takes, and the 34-year-old will rely on his renowned fighting spirit in a bid to keep hold of the silverware he first won in 2019.

Ronnie O’Sullivan gets his Masters campaign under way against Ding Junhui (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I love the feeling of winning and I absolutely hate the feeling of losing,” Trump added.

“I think that is what spurs me on – the feeling of going home every time without the trophy is just absolutely horrendous.

“Winning surpasses everything. I don’t want to look back at the end of my career and have missed events and not practised enough.”

While Trump must wait until Tuesday to open his account against Wilson, world champion Luca Brecel gets the event under way on Sunday afternoon with an appealing clash against Jack Lisowski.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ding Junhui will reprise their recent UK final when they meet on Monday afternoon, while the clash of former winners Mark Allen and John Higgins provides arguably the first round highlight on Wednesday afternoon.