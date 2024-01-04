Sean Dyche unhappy at ‘slow-mo’ decision to send off Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Sean Dyche hit out at the “slow-mo” VAR decision which saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin shown a straight red card late on in the goalless FA Cup third-round tie at Crystal Palace.

Nathaniel Clyne went down wincing following a sliding tackle by Calvert-Lewin, who appeared to catch the Palace defender’s shin with his studs.

Referee Chris Kavanagh went to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and decided the contact was enough to dismiss the Toffees striker, who was sent off for the first time in his career.

Dyche, though, was again unimpressed by the VAR intervention.

“I think slow-mo shows a different picture,” he told ITV Sport.

“If you are going to slow-mo things, then you are going to have to slow-mo the penalty on Beto or what could have been a penalty.

“(Joachim) Andersen has got his arms clearly around him, cupping his body. He goes down and it is not given.

“So if you want to slow-mo everything, then you have got to slow-mo everything – you can’t just have it one for one and one for the other.

“At the end of it is minor contact. In live time, he doesn’t give everything, then you slow it down – and everything looks worse on slow-mo, we all know that.”

Chris Kavanagh views the VAR monitor before sending off Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Adam Davy/PA)

Dyche said Everton would consider whether to appeal the red card, but felt his side had put up a decent display in the circumstances.

“There is a lot of satisfaction,” the Everton boss said.

“I thought we were back up to the performance levels we have shown this season, particularly away from home. Even when we went down to 10, the mentality was good.”