Luke Littler confident he will win World Championship in the future

Luke Littler has vowed to return to the Alexandra Palace stage and win the World Championship in the future after his historic debut dream ended in a final defeat to Luke Humphries.

The 16-year-old debutant has set Alexandra Palace alight over the last fortnight and was one win away from producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time by becoming the youngest world champion.

But he fell at the final hurdle as Humphries showed why he is the new world number one with a scintillating 7-4 victory, which saw him lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

Life will never be the same for Littler, who now has a global profile as his exploits have transcended the world of darts.

Littler reacts after the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He may have fallen just short of achieving sporting immortality, but this is just the beginning for Littler and his time will surely come, with many tipping him to become a multiple world champion.

He said: “It’s been unbelievable, I just wanted to win one game and come back after Christmas, that was the only goal I set, so this is a massive bonus.

“No one likes losing, I have not really lost much, so to lose on that stage I can’t really be angry, the only thing I am angry about is that I lost a lot of legs on my throw and I was just chasing Luke.

“I have won six games here so why can’t I go and win seven here in years to come. I have gained a lot of experience and stage experience, I am in the top 32 now so I could be in everything.

“The past three to four weeks have been unbelievable and now I just can’t wait to go home.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t give the crowd what they wanted.”

It is a landmark success for Humphries, who has now won four of the last five major tournaments after an incredible few months.

He has now won his last 19 matches and will be seeing this as the start of a period of possible domination as he is playing at a level no one can currently compete with.

But the 28-year-old knew he had to seize his chance because, with Littler around, he might not get many more.

“I could not put into words how great this feels,” he said. “I was thinking I had to win this one because he (Littler) is going to dominate world darts. When I was on the brink of winning he was relentless.

Humphries has won four of the last five majors (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“He is an incredible talent and I had to win this one tonight, he is going to win plenty that’s for sure.

“It is something I never believed would happen to me. Incredibly pleased to have achieved something that I have always dreamed of.

“Luke showed incredible grit and determination.

“We will never ever see the likes of him again at that age, to go up on the world stage and produce those darts in the final, I love the kid to bits, he is a real credit.

“I hope he plays in everything because it is special.”