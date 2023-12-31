‘Spurs fan’ Hugo Lloris predicts a bright future at the club as he says goodbye

Hugo Lloris declared the future will be bright for Tottenham as he said farewell to the club ahead of his move to Los Angeles FC.

Spurs announced on Saturday night that former captain Lloris would depart for the MLS side on a free transfer on January 1 and bring his 11-year association with the north London club to an end.

World Cup-winner Lloris, who has not played since April after he revealed in the summer his desire for a new challenge, was given the chance to say goodbye to the fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during half-time of Sunday’s match with Bournemouth.

Lloris said: “It’s fair to say time has run so fast. I enjoy every moment, the good moments, the bad moments.

“When you face difficulties, sticking together as a club, you can see the evolution is very positive. For sure, the future will be bright for Spurs.

“I believe that you (fans) make the club even more special and that is why I am so grateful to the fans for all the support I receive.”

Lloris made 447 appearances across 12 seasons for Spurs after he joined from Lyon in 2012.

Made captain by Mauricio Pochettino three years later, Tottenham reached the Champions League final in 2019 under Lloris’ captaincy.

He added: “I think to bring all the Spurs community to Madrid in 2019, we were close to making a big success but I think this team at that time earned a lot of respect from all the Spurs fans.

“I think we went through a lot of emotions and these memories will belong to generation after generation.

“A big thank you. It is time for me to say goodbye but it is a goodbye from the player and not the man, I will be a Spurs fan for the rest of my life.”