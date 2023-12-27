Ange Postecoglou expects Tottenham to make early move in January transfer window

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham will do their January transfer business earlier than usual after the club were hit by another injury blow.

Spurs travel to Brighton on Thursday night and will be without centre-back Cristian Romero, who has been ruled out for four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero joins a growing injury list that includes Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while next month Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and captain Son Heung-min will also be unavailable due to international commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Tottenham have notoriously been active on transfer deadline-day in the winter window, signing Pedro Porro earlier this year and making a double swoop for Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in 2022.

However, Postecoglou said: “Obviously if we can do business early, it’s great for us. Not just because of losing Romero but there’s a whole month there – why waste it?

“If you can bring them in early, even if they don’t play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it’s not like we’re going to sign somebody and they’ll hit the ground running.

“Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it’s potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they’re coming from, the league they’re coming from, so there’s a whole lot of moving parts.

“So, yes, I’d love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us, because other clubs know we want to do something early.

“You’ve got to play the game, we’ll see what happens but I’m hopeful it will be much earlier than the end of the window before we bring someone in.”

Spurs hold an interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but also have a long list of other targets in the centre-back area.

Romero’s injury continues Tottenham’s theme of having one player back before another joins the treatment table with Destiny Udogie available for the trip to Brighton after suspension.

Postecoglou’s team also face Bournemouth at home on Sunday, but the Australian has been impressed by the resilience shown amid the ongoing injury crisis.

He said: “Someone was saying before, ‘when all these players come back,’ and I was saying, ‘it never works that way’.

“I’m not the only one, you can see other clubs going through it as well. We’ve been going through it for quite a while to be fair but I really like the attitude everyone’s taking internally – the coaches and players.

“We’ve still been disappointed with our losses, still been disappointed if we’re not playing our football, that’s the most important thing.

“I’m sure they’ll come a point when we will be much healthier in terms of our playing stocks, but I like the fact we’re winning games and playing decent football without some of those players.

Son is expected to link up with the South Korea squad after Bournemouth’s New Year’s Eve visit but Postecoglou, who won the Asian Cup as Australia manager in 2015, has no qualms with his captain missing key January club fixtures.

“I rank it pretty highly,” Postecoglou said.

“A lot of European fans see the Euros as important so it is the same as that for the Asian Cup or the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I hope Sonny goes on to finish runner-up to Australia again. I’d be really happy about that.”