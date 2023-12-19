England’s Harry Brook signed by Delhi Capitals for £380,000 at IPL mini auction

England batter Harry Brook has been signed by the Delhi Capitals for four crore rupees (around £380,000) at the Indian Premier League 2024 player mini auction.

The 24-year-old began his first IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad but will now make the switch to Delhi and was the second player to be auctioned behind West Indies batter Rovman Powell.

Last year, Sunrisers paid over £1.3million for Brook but he scored just 190 runs in 11 matches in the 2023 season.

Travis Head, whose brilliant 137 helped Australia win the 50-over World Cup final against host nation India last month, was signed by Sunrisers for 6.8 crore Indian rupees (around £645,000) in the mini auction.

The 29-year-old left-handed batter returns to the IPL for the first time since 2017, when he played 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.