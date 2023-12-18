Shropshire Star
Close

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Published
Manchester United ended Liverpool's 100 per cent record this season at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield as Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Crystal Palace fought back to get an unlikely point against Manchester City.

Phil Salt smashed a maiden T20 century and Harry Brook’s last-over heroics earned England victory over the West Indies to keep the series alive.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal go back to the top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola saw his side surrender a two goal lead to Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brentford v Aston Villa – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Tempers flared in Aston Villa’s comeback victory over Brentford (John Walton/PA)
West Indies England Cricket
Harry Brook and Phil Salt steered England to a record-breaking run chase over West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham earned a 1-0 Women’s Super League victory over Arsenal in the north London derby (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/24 – Day Two – Alexandra Palace
The World Darts Championship got under way at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
APTOPIX UFC 296 Mixed Martial Arts
Leon Edwards beat Colby Covington to retain his UFC welterweight titles (Steve Marcus/AP)
India England Cricket
England suffered a heavy defeat to India in their one-off women’s Test (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Burnley v Everton – Premier League – Turf Moor
Sean Dyche returned to Burnley with Everton and claimed a 2-0 victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Rangers won the Viaplay Cup with victory over Aberdeen (Willie Vass/PA)
Rangers won the Viaplay Cup with victory over Aberdeen (Willie Vass/PA)
Manchester United and Liverpool played out an Anfield stalemate (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United and Liverpool played out an Anfield stalemate (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid again (Pablo Garcia/AP)
Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid again (Pablo Garcia/AP)
PNC Championship Golf
Tiger Woods played alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular