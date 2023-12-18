Football rumours: Middlesbrough could offer Joe Worrall transfer reprieve

What the papers say

Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour centre-half Joe Worrall could be on the verge of a transfer lifeline. The Sun reports Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is interested in a loan deal for the 26-year-old, who is no longer in the Forest side despite signing a new deal recently. That loan move could even turn permanent if Middlesbrough win promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United (Tim Goode/PA)

The paper also reports Sheffield United could re-sign recent departee Iliman Ndiaye. The 23-year-old forward departed for Marseille in the summer, but has struggled for regular playing time since the move. According to The Sun United, Arsenal and Everton are all keeping tabs on Ndiaye’s situation.

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid in pursuit of Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Nigel French/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Tuttomercatoweb reports Juventus want to sign the Man City midfielder in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Juventus are also circling a January approach for the Tottenham midfielder, according to Tuttosport.