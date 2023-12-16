Shropshire Star
England slip to crushing defeat in one-off Test in India

India swept up 10 wickets in just 27.3 overs.

England fell to a crushing 347-run defeat in their one-off Test to India inside three days in Mumbai.

The hosts declared on 186 for six leaving England a target of 479 to chase down from the final two days of play, but it took India just one session to bowl them out for a first home victory in nine years.

Heather Knight top-scored for the visitors with 21 runs to her name as India swept up 10 wickets in just 27.3 overs.

