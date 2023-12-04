Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he wants to keep goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta insists he wants to keep Aaron Ramsdale – but refused to rule out the England goalkeeper leaving Arsenal in January.

Ramsdale lost his position as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper earlier this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford.

Since September 3, Ramsdale has made just three appearances – two of which came in the Carabao Cup, with his one Premier League game in that time coming with Raya ineligible against the Bees.

Arteta recently urged Ramsdale to be patient over any decision, saying the situation could look very different in March.

A shoulder injury to England colleague Nick Pope, however, could see Newcastle in the market for another goalkeeper in January.

Asked if he would be open to selling Ramsdale to Newcastle, Arteta replied: “I want Aaron with us.

“I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us.

Mikel Arteta, pictured, wants to keep Aaron Ramsdale (John Walton/PA)

“We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”

But, when pushed on whether he would categorically rule out a January switch for Ramsdale, the Spaniard added: “I won’t do that to any player. Any player.

“I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.

“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it. If you say yes or no, I won’t say it.

“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no.”