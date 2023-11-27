The sporting weekend in pictures
Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.
Sport mourned the death of former England manager Terry Venables with a tribute displayed on the big screen at his former club Tottenham prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.
England star Beth Mead continued her return from injury as she scored twice in Arsenal’s win over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.
Ireland’s boxing superstar Katie Taylor claimed the undisputed world light-welterweight title and Ding Junhui defied illness to get his UK Snooker Championship campaign under way.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.