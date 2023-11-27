Football rumours: Victor Osimhen keen on making Chelsea move

What the papers say

Chelsea are set to make Victor Osimhen their prime target in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is keen to make the move from Napoli to Stamford Bridge, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq are chasing goalkeeper David De Gea, reports The Sun. The 33-year-old is a free agent since leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

David De Gea is a free agent (Martin Rickett/PA)

Saudi Arabia is also a potential destination for West Ham winger Said Benrahma. The Sun reports various clubs in the Saudi Pro League are eager to snap up the 28-year-old Algerian.

Boca Juniors full-back Valentin Barco is a target for Manchester City. The Sun reports the Premier League champions would loan the 19-year-old to Leicester.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kalvin Phillips could wave goodbye to City in January (Martin Rickett/PA)

Samuel Lino: Newcastle are monitoring the progress of the 23-year-old Brazilian winger from Atletico Madrid as the transfer window period approaches, reports Spanish sports publication Todo Fichajes.

Thomas Partey, Kalvin Phillips and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Juventus are keen to sign a midfielder in January and have three Premier League names on their shortlist, claims French site Foot Mercato.