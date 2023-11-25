Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola full of praise for two-goal Marcus Tavernier

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said Marcus Tavernier’s double in his side’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United was just reward for his recent performances.

Tavernier struck early in both halves, either side of Justin Kluivert’s effort, as the Cherries notched their first Premier League away win of the season to maintain their climb away from relegation danger.

Oli McBurnie headed the Blades’ late consolation as Bournemouth cruised to their third win in four top-flight matches.

After seeing his side sweep the Blades aside, Iraola was delighted with 24-year-old Tavernier’s contribution.

Iraola said: “He was playing really well in the last games but he had some chances he didn’t finish, against Burnley and Newcastle.

“But it was a matter of time because he has the quality. It’s good he gets the reward because he is contributing in such different ways to the team. I’m really happy for him.”

Tavernier, who missed the first month of the campaign through injury, scored five Premier League goals last season.

With Dominic Solanke scoring six times this season and Kluivert – son of former Netherlands striker Patrick – notching his first goal for the club, Iraola saluted his side’s all-round offensive threat.

“Today also we added Justin scoring in the league and Tav scoring two goals,” the Spaniard added.

“I think we have talent there, I think we have goals there, behind Dom. We were having the chances.

“They were not scoring the goals before and I think it is good for them confidence-wise to come here and to score in such an important game.”

After Tavernier had given the Cherries a 12th-minute lead, the Blades gifted the visitors a second in first-half stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was dispossessed on the edge of the box by Kluivert, who then steered the ball into an empty net and manager Paul Heckingbottom acknowledged his side’s performance levels had dropped.

“Yeah that’s been the topic of conversation in there,” he said. “If we give goals away like that we’re not going to win games in this league, we know that.

“We started poorly and never really recovered. We can’t hide behind mistakes, though, we need to play better than that and get it out of our heads before the next game.”

The Blades face another relegation rival in bottom club Burnley at Turf Moor next Saturday and Heckingbottom added: “We’re going to have moments in this league, we are not stupid enough to know we will be at our best every week.

“But we have to try. We have to quickly get this out of our heads for Burnley next week.”