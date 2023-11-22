Luke Shaw back in training for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a long stint out with a muscle injury.

The left-back sustained the problem in August, making only two appearances this season, but is back in full training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Shaw’s absence has created a problem at left-back as Tyrell Malacia has also been injured, with United signing Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon on loan while also using Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof as cover.

The England international was a key part of United’s success last season and he has been missed as Erik ten Hag’s side have endured an erratic start to the campaign.

They are on the verge of Champions League elimination and have lost five of their first 12 Premier League games, sitting in sixth position.

United’s injury situation is still not great, though, ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund were added to a lengthy injury list before the international break, with goalkeeper Andre Onana picking up a problem while away with Cameroon.