The sporting weekend in pictures
Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take his 18th Formula One win of the season and Travis Head’s incredible century helped Australia secure World Cup glory for the sixth time.
Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown in Turin, while Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.