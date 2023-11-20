The sporting weekend in pictures

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take his 18th Formula One win of the season and Travis Head’s incredible century helped Australia secure World Cup glory for the sixth time.

Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown in Turin, while Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Lauren James bagged a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Liverpool 5-1 to remain unbeaten at the top of the Women’s Super League (John Walton/PA)

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France thrashed 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to Adam Johnson (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix (John Locher/AP)

Travis Head’s brilliant century led Australia to World Cup victory against India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)

Australia’s triumph earned them a sixth World Cup crown (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Jill Roord, Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp were all on the scoresheet as Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Novak Djokovic secured a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown with victory over Jannik Sinner (Antonio Calanni/AP)