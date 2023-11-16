Football rumours: Newcastle join list of potential suitors for Jonathan Tah

What the papers say

Newcastle are considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to The Sun. Manchester United and West Ham are also keen on the German international, 27.

RB Leipzig have opened the door for Timo Werner to exit the club, according to the Evening Standard. The former Chelsea forward, 27, has started only two games this season.

Timo Werner could be on his way from RB Leipzig (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Standard also reports that Chelsea are the latest club to take an interest in 18-year-old South American midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. The Corinthians teenager has already attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to be allowed to leave Manchester United on the cheap. The Daily Mirror says the club will not sanction a cut-price January deal for the England winger, 23.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ferran Torres: Newcastle are interested in the Spanish forward, with Barcelona keen to sell the 23-year-old.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres (Joan Monfort/AP)

Evan Ferguson: Manchester United are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old striker, despite him signing a new deal with Brighton.